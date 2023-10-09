NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Organizations in Connecticut are planning events to show solidarity and support for Israel after the Hamas militant group from Gaza launched a surprise attack Saturday.

According to reports, at least 700 people have died, and more than 2,300 others have been injured. The White House National Security Council has confirmed that several U.S. citizens have been killed in the attack.

As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, Israel Defense Forces said they have retaken control of all communities around the Gaza Strip.

Below are some events in Connecticut that are open to the public. More events will be added as they are announced.

West Hartford

The Jewish Foundation of Greater Hartford will host a community-wide rally in support and solidarity for Israel on Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. at the West Hartford Town Hall.

Woodbridge

The Jewish Foundation of Greater New Haven will host a community gathering on Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Beckerman Lender Jewish Community Building. The group will include comments from community leaders and more.

Those who would like to attend are asked to register before the event.