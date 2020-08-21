Local family claims USPS lost veteran’s remains due to service cuts

(WTNH)– Local politicians continue to hammer away at U.S. Postmaster General Louis Dejoy and the cuts he has made to the U.S. Postal Service. This as Dejoy himself testified at a senate hearing.

Army veteran Scot Egan died in St. Louis in July. His sister, Dr. Jean Egan, says she tried to mail his cremated remains to her other sister. She says for 12 days, the post office lost them, and she blames postmaster general Louis Dejoy and the cuts he has made.

“If Postmaster General Dejoy cannot do his duty to the American public, and military families like mine, that he should be removed from his post,” Egan said at a press conference alongside U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).

State Attorney General William Tong (D) is also lashing out against the Postmaster General’s cuts in a video on Twitter from outside a post office in Hartford. He stands a few feet from a pile of machinery laying on the ground.

Huge mail sorting machines in the back of the processing center in Hartford today. Hearing from postal workers that there is no plan to bring these back. This machine sorted 30,000 pieces of mail per hour. How is that work getting done now? Louis DeJoy needs to answer for this. pic.twitter.com/MIkdOODzo6 — AG William Tong (@AGWilliamTong) August 20, 2020

“One of those machines that can process up to 35,000 pieces of mail an hour that has apparently been dismantled, it’s out of service,” Tong said.

Dejoy himself testified virtually in a Senate hearing Friday morning, maintaining that his cuts have all been to keep the postal service from continuing to lose money.

“You have to deliver service and you have to be sustainable,” Dejoy said. “The operating model needs to cover its costs, There’s no other answer to that than that.”

As for Scot Egan’s remains, they were finally delivered, a couple weeks late, thanks to a dedicated postal worker. Blumenthal described what that woman did.

“Drove for two hours each way, with no overtime, to deliver those remains to Jean’s sister,” Blumenthal said.

Democrats are now calling for post office cuts to be reversed back to how things were at the beginning of the year.