Local farm has abundance of cut-your-own Christmas trees despite national shortage

(WTNH) — Jones Family Farm has been welcoming families to cut their own Christmas trees for 75 years and they offer a wide variety of trees.

Unfortunately this year, there has been a nationwide shortage of the popular Fraser Fir, which luckily, hasn’t affected Jones Family Farm.

“There is a shortage on a national basis, particularly for the Fraser variety, where some of the big box retailers source their trees from,” explained Farmer Tom. “There is a shortage at those locations, but here at our farm, we plant a tree for every tree that is harvested the year prior and we have an ample supply of all of our trees.”

In addition to Fraser Fir trees, Jones Family Farm offers Douglas Fir, Balsam Fir, Colorado Blue Spruce, and Angel White Pine.

The farm recommends you bring a tarp with you when you come to cut down your tree. It will make it easy to drag the tree along the ground.

If you pull a Clark Griswold and forget a saw, they can lend you one. The farm can also help bale the tree you have selected.

To learn more about harvesting your own Christmas tree at Jones Family Farm, click here.