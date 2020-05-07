Local farm stands open with safety precautions amid pandemic

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH)– Grocery stores are obviously essential businesses. But what about local farm stands?

It’s that time of year and Connecticut growers are opening for business.

If you’re looking for meats amid reported shortages or a gift for mom this Mother’s Day, state officials want to highlight there are many options right here in Connecticut.

“As my wife kindly reminded me last night, this weekend is Mother’s Day. And for those of you thinking that you’re going to order something online, she already told me that it won’t arrive in time,” said Bryan Hurlburt, Agriculture Commissioner.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz stopped by Rocky Hill’s Fair Weather Growers Farm to pick up a few items and highlight farmers like Billy Collins that have implemented new “safe store” guidelines amid the pandemic.

“They have beef that was raised in Middletown. There’s a lot of beef shortages being talked about right now. So if you want to get some locally grown beef. I just looked at it, it looks beautiful,” said Bysiewicz.

Before opening May 1, the farm installed glass at registers and set up hand sanitizer stations. Collins says shoppers are doing a great job adjusting to this new normal and maintaining social distance.

“All farms here in Connecticut are trying to promote local produce, local flowers and vegetable plants. Expanding gardens. We’re seeing a lot of people start to do more gardens, they’ve never done before in the past,” said Billy Collins, Owner, Fair Weather Acres.

“We all know that our grocery stores are essential businesses but it’s really important to remember as well that our farmers, our farm stands, and our nurseries, they’re essential businesses as well,” said Sen. Matt Lesser, D, Middletown.

