Local farmers apply for federal assistance, plan for pick-your-own with social distancing amid pandemic

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)– In the Gales Ferry section of Ledyard, we are at Holmberg Orchards where the apple trees are in bloom right now.

The folks there were happy to hear that the Small Business Administration is now accepting applications for loans and grants, specifically to provide relief to local farmers and agriculture businesses.

At Holmberg’s, they don’t need to apply for assistance. In fact, their farm store is doing quite well with curbside pick up only. They are glad however, that this assistance is available to other farmers.

The disaster loan program will provide loans with no principal or interest payments for the first year. There are also ten thousand dollar grants which could also be available.

Cushman Farm in North Franklin will certainly be applying.

“Our dairy farm alone is scheduled to lose about $250,000 in the month of May because of the loss of milk sales and the price of milk dropping,” said Jim Smith, Cushman Farm.

“Nothing is going to operate as is normal this year so. As much as we can keep business afloat right now and it take some ingenuity on our part too,” said Amy Holmberg, Holmberg Orchards.

The pick your own part at Holmberg’s Orchards may also see some changes. For instance, the rows may soon be one way between the apple trees.