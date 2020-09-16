Local health district using pizza to try to help stop the spread of COVID-19

Conn. (WTNH) — A local health district is using the pizza industry to try to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Cases among young people have spiked recently in the Chesprocott Health District. That covers Cheshire, Prospect, and Wolcott. The health director has reached out to pizza restaurants to put COVID-19 safety stickers on pizza boxes.

They say it could be an effective way to target people aged 20 to 29.

“That is a message very clear jumping out on the screen to me saying that you need to be focusing on that age group,” says Maura Esposito, Dir. of Health, Chesprocott Health District. “Because you’re hearing these words super spreaders. These are the people that can spread it to those people that are necessarily more vulnerable.”

The health director says 20 to 29-year-olds in the district have had the biggest jump in positive COVID tests since the beginning of June.