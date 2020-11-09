Local ‘Jeopardy’ contestant remembers late host Alex Trebek

This image released by Jeopardy! shows Alex Trebek, host of the game show “Jeopardy!” Trebek’s memoir, “The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life,” will be released on Tuesday, July 21. (Jeopardy! via AP)

PROSPECT, Conn. (WTNH) — For 30 years, families have been turning their televisions on and welcoming Alex Trebek into their homes as he quizzes contestants from all over the country.

One day after the news of his passing, News 8 talked with Jeopardy contestant Fran Fried. She lives in Prospect and lived out her dream of competing on the show just three years ago.

Fried’s episode aired on October 17, 2017. She tells News 8, “Since I was little kid, and I’m going back to the original days of the show the Art Fleming days when I was a toddler in Brooklyn.”

Years later, she finally competed and met Trebek in person.

“Being a cultural touchstone as he was, you know he’s standing right in front of you. There’s just this surreal quality about it,” said Fried.

Trebek died Sunday after a two year battle with stage four pancreatic cancer.

Fried tells us, “it’s still a little bit of a shock you know it’s sad.”

The program tapes shows weeks in advance. The remaining episodes with Trebek will air through December 25.