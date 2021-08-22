Local leaders across the state prepare for Tropical Storm Henri

Conn. (WTNH) — Local leaders across the state are preparing for impacts from Tropical Storm Henri.

Craig Cesare with Hamden Department of Public Works says crews will be going to areas that are historically problematic for the town. He anticipates bringing in a tree crew and he has flooding concerns in mind.

East Haven Mayor Joseph Carfora said public works crews are on standby and they will be broken down into groups and situated in areas of town that are prone to flooding. He said he is worried about the storm surge there on the shoreline.

