GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A discussion about domestic violence is taking place in Guilford on Wednesday by Women & Family Life Center and local officials.

Local leaders will gather in Guilford to talk about what local human service agencies see as their client’s unmet needs. They will also talk about how state legislation can support work to better help out families affected by domestic violence and sexual assault.

That discussion takes place Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.