Local man leads kids down positive path in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Growing up in Hamden and New Haven, Daniel Hunt could have lost his way. Instead, he found a greater purpose to lead local kids down a path for success.

The 24-year-old has joined the Hamden Human Services Commission. While he clearly knew the way to get there, there were wrong turns he had to avoid.

After losing friends and a relative to gun violence, Hunt decided it was time to take action. He set out to bridge the gap between the police and the community. In 2017, he created the Community Walk Program with New Haven Police.

He worked in the New Haven school system, all the while building relationships. Early on, Hunt was honored for his efforts with a proclamation by the then-mayor of New Haven, Toni Harp.

He also created a Lunch and Learn motivational series.

“I had career professionals, African-Americans come to have lunch with some eighth graders, and, it was a success,” Hunt said. “If you want to be on a path of success you can’t hang around with bad people. That’s gonna lead you to bad things and you can’t have that.”

In his new job, Hunt will be overseeing three committees. The Elderly Services, Community Services and Youth Services.

He admitted he had to change some of his ways as a teenager, clearly turning negatives into something positive.