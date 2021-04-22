Local mom and viral sensation shares spring cleaning hacks

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A viral sensation is making life a bit easier for families at home.

“I started on TikTok during the pandemic. I was home like a lot of moms with my kids, and we found the app and started doing fun trends,” said Shannon Doherty, At Home with Shannon.

Shannon Doherty says her fun trends quickly turned popular with her spring cleaning hacks like this one…

“Out of Swiffer refills? Just add a fuzzy sock with grips on the bottom, stretch it right on the Swiffer, works as a dry or wet mop – then just toss in the wash.”

Her quick tips became a hit.

“Then I started posting some of my favorite mom hacks and it really started resonating,” said Doherty.

Over 820,000 followers later, the At Home with Shannon account has received over 19 million likes.

“Most of our viral videos I’ll get why didn’t I think of that oh my gosh, so smart,” said Doherty.

“Next time you want to organize your garbage bags, put them right on a paper towel holder – this is genius.”

Simple hacks to make spring cleaning a breeze and for Doherty it’s all about sharing a smile with positivity.

“Giving information that people love and then they share it,” said Doherty.

“Your kids spill glitter or sprinkles, or glass on the floor, do not worry, grab a lint roller – this is seriously amazing and life changing.”

Things to keep in mind as you step into spring cleaning.

“Convenient, saves money, makes life easier, repurposes things. Just as a mom, you’re always running around so being able to stay organized,” said Doherty.

Staying ahead of the game at home – one TikTok video at a time.

“Normally my hacks that I think are the best are the simplest things that you just think to yourself, ‘why didn’t I think of that?!'” said Doherty.