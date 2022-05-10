NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A nationwide shortage of baby formula has local moms joining forces.

A group of them set up a Facebook page, called “Find My Formula CT,” designed for moms and caregivers struggling to find formula that is hard to come by.

“Moms are helping each other. When they go to the grocery store, certain stores or pharmacies, they’ll go and check and see if a certain formula is in stock. They’ll take pictures and they’ll let the group know, ‘hey this is what I found.’ Or they find bare shelves,” said Diana Torres, a concerned mom.

Specialized formula is even more difficult for parents to track down. Additionally, stores like CVS and Walgreens are limiting customers per transaction.

“I also saw somebody write down that they had bought some, or they were going to purchase formula and they had it in their cart and people are so desperate that they just took it from their cart,” Torres said.

News 8 spoke with a representative from Target who said they were limiting customers online but not in person. She later said they are not limiting any customers.