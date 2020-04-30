Local nonprofit donates excess food from businesses to those in need amid pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)— Haven’s Harvest jumped into action when COVID-19 hit and schools closed.

Executive Director, Lori Martin, said she knew the need for food would be greater. The thousands of pounds of food they collect weekly doubled.

“Food generally gets thrown away because of lack of relationships, so once business owners know that there’s an option to share their good food that they can’t necessarily sell, they are on top of it,” said Martin.

Food donations come from grocery stores, restaurants, bakeries and food distributors.

“Often businesses want to share their excess food. Your heart and soul and sweat and work is tied up into the food that they made and they don’t want it to go to waste, after all, they can’t sell it,” added Martin.

Haven’s Harvest says yes to every donation.

“You call us and then we have 75 sites where we can share this food with and we do,” said Martin.

Haven’s Harvest has over 200 volunteers. They do everything from picking up food, sorting it out and distributing it to the community.

“Because we are in a quarantine, we can’t really anticipate what we’re going to sell each day, so we sometimes have quite a bit left over. And it’s really really just a tremendous feeling to know that those loaves or those croissants, or whatever it is, is being delivered immediately to people in need,” said Hannah Dwyer, manager at G Cafe.

The goal of Haven’s Harvest is to not let good food go to waste.

Dwyer said, “it’s really awesome to see the community coming together.”