Local songwriter has a message – ‘Mask it Up’

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– “Mask it up” — that’s the message behind a new song from local songwriter Zack Kindall.

“How can we tell these people how to stay safe,” said Kindall, “and be able to move forward during this pandemic?”

The answer comes straight from his home studio in Ellington.

“If we just come together, we can all get through this much quicker,” said Kindall.

It’s all part of a new campaign from Generations Family Health Center and Northeast District Department of Health. They’re trying to catch the attention of a younger audience with this hip hop song.

The pandemic was a turning point for Zack; being stuck at home gave him more time to work on his music which was exactly what he needed to hone in on his craft.

“Ever since I got to the studio, I really just fell in love with making music and the creative process,” said Kindall. “Trying to use music to uplift others, that’s where it all rooted from.”

The up and coming artist is even planning a world tour next year but not before being the face of this new campaign. Complete with music video shot in Willimantic, they’re spreading the word with ways to stay healthy.

That’s the power of music — uplifting others during a difficult time for us all.

“It’s really important for us to stay positive and to be able to look at the bright side of things,” he said.