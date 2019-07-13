Local veteran walks across state to raise awareness of invisible war wounds

(WTNH)–A veteran from Fairfield completed a huge task Saturday.

Russell Edgett walked 60 miles from Fairfield to Hartford. He started at the Fairfield Town Hall Friday morning and arrived at the State Capitol Saturday morning.

Edgett served two tours in Afghanistan, one of which left him with a traumatic brain injury. He now deals with PTSD as well.

He made the long walk to bring awareness to invisible wounds of war, which meant the voyage was well worth it.

Edgett’s wife followed him along the route just in case he needed any help. He is also the founder of the “Freedom isn’t Free” ride foundation.

