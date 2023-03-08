Rapper Logic performs on stage at the Pier Six Concert Pavilion on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Baltimore. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut hip-hop fans, it’s time to “Wake Up” to some good news: Logic is heading to the state this spring.

The rapper, who just dropped his eighth studio album, is celebrating the new release with a cross-country trek. While touring the northeast, he’ll appear at Bridgeport’s Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre on June 3, in-between gigs in Boston and New York City.

The “Shell Shocked” rapper Juicy J will perform; the Memphis native is also celebrating new music after releasing Crypto Business in 2022 with Lex Luger and Trap-A-Holics. During the run, C Dot Castro and Travis Stacey will provide support.

Logic has been a driving-force in the rap scene since his arrival in 2010, garnering attention with his debut mixtape Young, Broke, & Infamous. He went on to release smash-hits like the 2017 record Everybody, featuring the single “1-800-273-8255” and “Homicide” from 2019’s Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.

College Park, Logic’s 2023 record, includes popular tracks “Wake Up” with Lucy Rose, “Shimmy,” and “Lightsabers” featuring C Dot Castro.

Find tickets to see Logic and Juicy J in Connecticut here.