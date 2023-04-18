WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Bradley International Airport is making it easier for flyers to move faster through airport security.

BDL is partnering with CLEAR, which is an airport membership, and it allows people to move faster through airport security at TSA checkpoints.

The new technology is an identity verification technology, and flyers can verify their identity at a CLEAR “pod,” and this will allow them to avoid long lines.

People who sign up for a membership will have the opportunity to verify themselves with their eyes or fingers, and then will be escorted directly to TSA physical security.

“At Bradley International Airport, we are always looking for innovative approaches to the traveler journey,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority.

“With our focus on modernizing the whole travel experience, while maintaining the integrity of safety and security protocols, we are thrilled to introduce CLEAR’s biometric technology to our traveler base.

The addition of CLEAR now offers another convenient, time-saving travel option in our growing menu of services and amenities.”

CLEAR pods will be made available at BDL on Tuesday, April 18.

This launch is expected to create 23 jobs and generate roughly $1.2 million dollars in the local economy.

“CLEAR has officially landed in Connecticut and we’re excited to partner with BDL to make air travel easier, faster and more secure for Connecticut travelers,” said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker.

CLEAR Plus’ membership costs $16 a month, billed annually, with discounts available for Delta Airlines, United Airlines, and American Express.

Military and government officials, as well as veterans, are eligible for discounted memberships, and additional family members can be added to an existing CLEAR Plus account for just $60 per adult per year.