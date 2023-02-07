HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Long-term car workers are taking their battle for higher wages to the state capitol.

Their demands? The highlighted demand is a $25/hour minimum wage.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, long-term care facilities were ground zero for the virus. Their union said today, it is still under fire.

The New England Health Care Employees Union, or SEIU 119, will hold a press conference on Tuesday to call for a legislative path to a $25/hour minimum wage for long-term care workers. These workers include group home workers, home care providers, and nursing home workers.

The union stated that these workers have to deal with understaffing, underpayment, and in some cases, little to no benefits. It cited no access to affordable health care, paid sick days, or retirement funding.

On Tuesday, the union is calling to fix these practices and lay the groundwork for a state law that will raise the minimum wage to $25/hour by 2025. It said most of the work it does is funded by state and federal medicare dollars, and that’s why it is up to the government to insist on proper pay.

Senator Richard Blumenthal will join union members at the press conference, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. It aims to influence the governor’s budget address, which will take place Wednesday.