Longtime Connecticut activist Shawn Lang dies at 65

Conn. (WTNH) — Politicians and regular citizens are reacting to the sudden death of one of the state’s best-known activists.

Shawn Lang, who until recently was the deputy director of AIDS Connecticut, died suddenly over the weekend. She was 65.

Lang was a longtime activist who fought for the homeless, those suffering from AIDS, and the LGBTQ community. She was present at rallies and demonstrations over the past 30 years.

Governor Ned Lamont issued the following statement Monday regarding Lang’s passing:

“There is no doubt that Shawn Lang has made a lasting impact on Connecticut. She dedicated her life toward giving a voice for the underrepresented and those in marginalized communities, and I am confident that generations to come will benefit from her advocacy. I extend my deepest condolences to her family and friends. While her passing comes with incredible sadness, I am thankful that Connecticut has had someone as passionate and dedicated as her working to make our state more welcoming and more accessible for everyone.”

A cause of death has not been released yet.