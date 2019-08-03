Longtime Hamden boutique shop Dava is closing

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Longtime Hamden gift shop Dava announced their closing on Friday.

Dava announced its lease at the Hamden Plaza is ending and they haven’t found a new spot yet. The shop first opened in 1981 and is a popular place to pick up some specialty gifts.

Dava will be closing September 14th. The owners say they hope to reopen as an online boutique.

