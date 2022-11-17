NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s that time of year again to grab some warm blankets, find a dark place and look up.

The Leonid meteor shower, which is seen each year in the middle of November, will peak Thursday night until dawn Friday, according to NASA. The shower has been visible since Nov. 6 and will continue through the end of the month.

The shower will become visible after 10:50 p.m. above the eastern horizon. While you can find them by looking to the constellation Leo, the meteors will be visible across the entire sky.

NASA, however, recommends viewing them at around midnight. It will take about 30 minutes for your eyes to adapt enough to the dark to see the meteors.

About 15 meteors will be visible per hour at the shower’s peak, with meteors falling at 44 miles a second.