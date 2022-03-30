HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A recent cyberattack on Bradley International Airport was successfully stopped, but that brings up a question: how vulnerable are we on the state level?

Cyber experts say it is important to give Bradley all the credit for not only stopping the attack but going public with it, so others can learn from what happened.

“The attack on Bradley was something called a distributed denial of service attack,” said Lt. Col. Cameron Sprague of the Connecticut National Guard.

While investigators are trying to determine where the attack came from, they say the attack on Bradley was pretty aggressive.

“There are groups that have taken over computers… what they call a ‘botnet’ and they use all of these computers and they attack with all of these computers and try to overload the website,” Sprague said.

The National Guard is working with other agencies from around New England to lock down computers and networks. It’s part of a large scale training exercise called Cyber Yankee, where many critical companies are getting together to harden their digital infrastructure.

“Things like the power company, your water company, your natural gas pipeline, the shipping industry,” Sprague said.

That also includes airports. Cyber experts say while Bradley was able to repel the attack, there are back doors where hackers can get in and this should be a wake up call for industry.

“This has happened so many times. People get into some simple website, it seemingly doesn’t have any confidential information, then they penetrate further,” said Dr. Frederick Scholl, director of the cybersecurity program at Quinnipiac University.

Scholl said we are in a very risky world environment and there will be more attacks of all different types over the next 12 months, which he monitors on a daily, even hourly basis.

He said the best way to protect yourself is to back up your data and shut off your computer at the end of the day.

“I would have three backups of your critical information and one of them should be not online so you’re not going to be a victim of some ransomware,” Scholl said.

Experts say you also want to use two-factor authentication to keep the chances of cyberattack down.