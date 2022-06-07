NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for a job? You may want to head to a Connecticut McDonald’s.

The fast-food chain is looking to fill more than 2,900 full-time and part-time positions at its locations in Connecticut.

The company says it offers several enhanced benefits including training, development and career advancements, paid time off, emergency backup elder care and childcare, competitive pay, discounted meals, and bonus programs.

Job seekers can visit jobs.mchire.com, or text ‘apply’ to 38000 to start an application via text.