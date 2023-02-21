NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Stop & Shop stores are holding a career fair Saturday at all Connecticut locations.

The grocery store chain is looking to fill nearly 700 part-time and select full-time roles in eCommerce, bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, and produce departments. There are also openings on overnight crews and cashiers, porters, baggers, home shoppers, pharmacy, and asset protection.

You can show up at any Stop & Shop in Connecticut on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For some positions, you must be at least 16. For others, the minimum age is 18 years old.

If you can’t make it Saturday, you can apply online.