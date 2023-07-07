Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut State Police cruiser was struck overnight by a tire that flew off of a tractor-trailer on Thursday.

According to state police, a trooper was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 95 Northbound near Exit 5 at 2:47 a.m. when an unknown tractor trailer drove by the location of the stop. A tire from the trailer then came loose and hit the back of the cruiser.

At the time, the trooper was seated in his stopped cruiser with the overhead emergency lights on.

No injuries were reported, according to state police.

Police are asking for anybody who witnessed this accident or has information, to please contact Troop G at (203) 696-2500.