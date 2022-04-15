UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Indie-pop superstar Lorde postponed her concert at Mohegan Sun Friday night due to laryngitis.

Lorde was set to perform at Mohegan Sun Arena on April 15.

The “Royals” singer released the following statement:

“Connecticut — these past couple days I’ve been pushing through some horrendous laryngitis, and I regret to inform you that my voice hasn’t sufficiently recovered to be able to play the show for you tomorrow(4/15). I’m so, so sorry. I don’t take postponing a show lightly. I’ve tried everything, and unfortunately it’s physically impossible for me to sing much of the set. Please accept my sincere apologies. All well besides that, and absolutely frothing to party with you when I am able. Rescheduling info to come.“

The venue said ticketholders should hold onto their tickets until a new date is announced.

Lorde, best-known for her 2013 chart-topping debut LP Pure Heroin, was set to stop in Connecticut on tour in support of her latest record, Solar Power.