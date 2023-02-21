NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A lawyer from the big city decides to take a Christmas vacation, gets stuck in the snow and then falls in love with the charming local bed-and-breakfast owner.

Sound familiar?

It’s a love story that’s been filmed time and time again in Connecticut, but what about a pizza-themed New Haven tale?

News 8 asked the artificial intelligence ChatGPT chatbot to write plots for romantic comedy movies that take place in Connecticut — including a Christmas story and one that involves New Haven’s famous pizza.

Common themes? New Yorkers moving to quaint towns, opposites attracting and plenty of nutmeg in the titles.

If you’re looking for a list of real movies found in Connecticut, we’ve compiled those for you, as well.

Here are the responses that ChatGPT generated:

Title: Love in the Nutmeg State

Plot: After a string of failed relationships, Emma, a young and ambitious marketing executive, decides to take a break from dating and focus on her career. She moves from New York City to a quaint town in Connecticut, where she lands her dream job at a prestigious advertising agency.

On her first day at work, Emma meets Jack, a charming and handsome architect who happens to be one of the agency’s clients. They hit it off instantly, and Emma can’t help but be drawn to his easygoing nature and quick wit.

As they work together on a project, Emma and Jack find themselves spending more and more time together, both at work and outside of it. They go on picnics, hikes, and romantic dinners, and Emma starts to believe that she may have found the one.

But when Emma’s ex-boyfriend shows up, desperate to win her back, she begins to doubt her feelings for Jack. To make matters worse, Jack’s ex-girlfriend, a successful businesswoman from New York City, also comes into the picture, determined to get him back.

Amidst all the chaos, Emma and Jack must navigate their way through their complicated love lives, all while trying to keep their personal and professional lives separate. Will they overcome the obstacles in their way and find true love in the Nutmeg State?

As the story unfolds, Emma and Jack learn that love can be messy, but it’s always worth fighting for.

Title: A New England Love Affair

Plot: After a messy breakup and losing her job, Sarah decides to leave the hustle and bustle of the city and start anew in a small town in Connecticut. She moves into a cozy apartment and lands a job at a local bakery, where she meets the handsome and kind-hearted pastry chef, Tom.

Tom has been working at the bakery for years, perfecting his recipes and honing his craft. He’s instantly drawn to Sarah’s free-spirited personality and the two quickly become friends. As they work together, Sarah starts to notice the little things about Tom that make her heart flutter – his goofy sense of humor, his passion for baking, and his love for his hometown.

As the days go by, Sarah and Tom spend more and more time together, exploring the quaint New England town and getting to know each other on a deeper level. They go on long walks in the woods, attend local festivals, and even take a cooking class together.

But just as Sarah begins to let her guard down and consider the possibility of a relationship, she receives a job offer from a prestigious firm in New York City. Sarah must decide whether to pursue her career in the big city or stay in the town she’s grown to love with the man she’s come to care for deeply.

As Sarah grapples with her decision, Tom begins to realize that he has feelings for her, and must find a way to express them before it’s too late. Will Sarah choose her career over love, or will she find a way to have both in this charming New England town?

With its picturesque landscapes and cozy small-town charm, A New England Love Affair is a heartwarming romantic comedy that explores the power of love and the importance of following your heart.

Title: A Love Story in Mystic

Plot: Cassie is a successful and independent young woman who runs a popular food blog. She’s always been focused on her career, but after a failed relationship, she decides to take a break from the city and visit her grandmother in the small town of Mystic, Connecticut.

While exploring the town’s quaint shops and picturesque harbor, Cassie meets Nick, a charming and easygoing local fisherman. Despite their different lifestyles and personalities, they’re drawn to each other and quickly hit it off.

As Cassie spends more time in Mystic, she learns more about Nick’s life and his passion for the ocean. She’s impressed by his dedication to his family and his community, and she finds herself falling for him more and more each day.

But just as their relationship begins to blossom, Cassie’s ex-boyfriend, a high-profile chef, comes back into her life, determined to win her back. Cassie must choose between her comfortable and familiar past and her new and exciting future with Nick.

As Cassie navigates her way through the ups and downs of love, she also discovers the rich history and culture of Mystic, from the famous Mystic Pizza to the local maritime museum. With the help of her grandmother and new friends, she begins to realize that there’s more to life than just work and success.

A Love Story in Mystic is a charming and heartwarming romantic comedy that celebrates the beauty of small-town life, the power of love, and the importance of staying true to oneself.

Title: A Slice of Love

Plot: Sophie is a successful but stressed-out lawyer who’s always on the go. She’s constantly chasing after the next big case and barely has time for anything else, including her love life. But when she’s assigned to a high-profile case in New Haven, Connecticut, she’s forced to slow down and take a break from her hectic life.

One evening, Sophie decides to try the famous New Haven pizza and ends up at a small pizzeria run by the charming and handsome Nick. As they bond over their shared love for pizza, they realize that they have a lot in common and quickly hit it off.

As Sophie spends more time in New Haven, she begins to see the town in a different light. She explores the historic sites, takes long walks on the beach, and even attends a pizza-making class with Nick. She starts to relax and enjoy the simple pleasures of life, including good food and good company.

But just as Sophie begins to let her guard down and consider a relationship with Nick, she receives a job offer in New York City. She’s torn between her promising career and her newfound love for Nick and the town of New Haven.

With the help of her friends and family, Sophie must decide what’s truly important in life and whether she’s willing to take a chance on love. And as she and Nick team up to save the pizzeria from being shut down by a big chain restaurant, they discover that there’s more to pizza than just dough and cheese – it’s a symbol of community, tradition, and love.

A Slice of Love is a heartwarming romantic comedy that celebrates the power of good food, the importance of following your heart, and the beauty of a small town with a big heart.

Title: Love and Lobster Rolls in Stonington

Plot: Maggie is a successful food blogger who’s known for her gourmet recipes and her love for all things culinary. When she’s invited to participate in a food festival in Stonington, Connecticut, she jumps at the chance to showcase her skills and explore the town’s famous seafood scene.

As Maggie prepares for the festival and samples the town’s best lobster rolls, she meets the charming and handsome Jack, a local lobster fisherman who’s passionate about his craft. Despite their initial differences, they bond over their shared love for food and the ocean.

As the festival approaches, Maggie and Jack team up to create the ultimate lobster roll dish that’s sure to impress the judges. Along the way, they explore the historic town of Stonington, go on scenic walks by the harbor, and even take a lobster fishing trip together.

But just as Maggie and Jack start to fall for each other, Maggie receives an offer to work at a prestigious culinary magazine in the city. She’s torn between her career aspirations and her newfound love for Jack and the town of Stonington.

With the help of her friends and family, Maggie learns that true happiness comes from following your heart and pursuing your passions. And as she and Jack put on the best lobster roll presentation at the festival, they discover that they’re meant to be together.

Love and Lobster Rolls in Stonington is a delightful romantic comedy that celebrates the power of good food, the beauty of the ocean, and the importance of taking a chance on love.

Title: Christmas in Mystic

Plot: Jenna is a successful and career-driven young woman who’s always been focused on her job in the big city. But when she receives news that her beloved grandmother in Mystic, Connecticut, is ill and needs her help to run her charming bed and breakfast during the holidays, Jenna drops everything and heads to the small town.

As Jenna settles into her new role and gets to know the quirky and lovable guests at the bed and breakfast, she meets the handsome and charming Chris, a local shop owner who’s also been dealing with family issues of his own. Despite their initial differences, they bond over their shared love of the holiday season and begin to fall for each other.

As the days pass, Jenna and Chris team up to organize a festive and magical Christmas for the town of Mystic. They decorate the bed and breakfast, attend holiday parties, and even put on a Christmas play with the help of the local community.

But just as Jenna starts to feel at home in Mystic and with Chris, she receives a job offer from a prestigious law firm in the city. She’s torn between her career aspirations and her newfound love for the town and the people in it.

With the help of her grandmother and new friends, Jenna learns the true meaning of Christmas – family, love, and community. And as she and Chris put on the most magical Christmas celebration Mystic has ever seen, they discover that they’re meant to be together.

Christmas in Mystic is a heartwarming and festive romantic comedy that celebrates the joy of the holiday season, the power of love, and the beauty of a small town with a big heart.