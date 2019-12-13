‘Love Wins’ community drive aims to make a difference for New Britain families

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Community support in New Britain is marking a terrible anniversary by doing something good.

The Ana Grace Project was created by the parents of one of the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre. They’re teaming up with Central Connecticut State University and the city of New Britain for the Love Wins community drive.

They are collecting baby items, toiletries, non-perishable food, and winter clothes for both adults and children.

So the bare necessities of life in New England: warm clothing, food, baby items, and toiletries. Plus, because it’s that time of year, they are also collecting new, unwrapped toys so that underprivileged kids can have something under the tree for Christmas.

The drive is using the uplifting slogan love wins from the Ana Grace Project. It was founded in the memory of Ana Grace Marquez-Greene, one of the first graders killed at Sandy Hook Elementary seven years ago on Saturday.

What better way to combat the emotions of that day than with the thought that love wins? New Britain held its first Love Wins Community Drive last year and collected thousands of items. They hope to collect even more this year.

It is all happening on the CCSU campus at Davidson Hall and it is scheduled to go all morning Friday until noon.