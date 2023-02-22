VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Lt. Governor Susan Bysiweicz addressed the administration’s proposal to allow pharmacists to prescribe oral contraception on Wednesday.

Lt. Bysiewicz was joined by the Connecticut Pharmacists Association at The Medicine Shoppe in Vernon.

The proposal would allow pharmacists to prescribe certain types of birth control, eliminating the need for patients to visit a doctor first. If the proposal is enacted, the legislation would improve access to birth control — especially in rural and underserved areas across the state.

Twenty other states already allow pharmacists to prescribe contraceptive medication, so there is already a process in place to get Connecticut pharmacists the proper training.

