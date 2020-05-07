Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz to visit Fair Weather Farms today, highlighting state-grown products

In this March 24, 2020, photo, farmworkers keep their distance from each other as they work at the Heringer Estates Family Vineyards and Winery in Clarksburg, Calif. Farms continue to operate as essential businesses that supply food to California and much of the country as schools, restaurants and stores shutter over the coronavirus. But some workers are anxious about the virus spreading among them and their families. Steve Heringer, general manager of the 152-year-old family owned business said workers now have more hand sanitizer and already use their own gloves for field work. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Highlighting the importance of Connecticut grown products, Lieutenant Governor Bysiewicz will be visiting Fair Weather Farms in Rocky Hill later Thursday.

She will be joined by the Department of Agriculture Commissioner and both will meet with the farm’s owner on how the COVID-19 pandemic forced the farm to shift and adapt to a changing marke.

Fair Weather Farms opened at the beginning of the month to offer a local option for shopping in addition to the farm’s own veggie plants