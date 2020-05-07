Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz to visit Fair Weather Farms today, highlighting state-grown products

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Highlighting the importance of Connecticut grown products, Lieutenant Governor Bysiewicz will be visiting Fair Weather Farms in Rocky Hill later Thursday.
She will be joined by the Department of Agriculture Commissioner and both will meet with the farm’s owner on how the COVID-19 pandemic forced the farm to shift and adapt to a changing marke.
Fair Weather Farms opened at the beginning of the month to offer a local option for shopping in addition to the farm’s own veggie plants