Lt. Governor Bysiewicz launches ‘Coding for Good’ 2021 challenge for CT students grades 3-12

Conn. (WTNH) — Dr. Miguel Cardona joined Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz Monday via Zoom to talk about a new challenge to get more Connecticut students, particularly girls, involved in a computer challenge.

Women make up 50% of the workforce, but only 24% of the STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) workforce. Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz is leading a challenge called ‘Coding for Good‘ where students will have the opportunity to develop an interest in computer technology.

The challenge begins Monday, Jan. 25, 2021; submissions will be accepted through April 30th, 2021.

The challenge website explains, “Connecticut students in grades three through 12 are encouraged to create applications designed to spread messages of positivity, tackle important issues or promote healthy habits. This year’s Lt. Governor’s Computing Challenge includes three options for submission: concept challenge, prototype challenge, and development challenge. Students can work individually or as a team to submit to one challenge.”

For more information: https://www.ltgovcc.org/

Monday News 8 spoke with Connecticut’s education commissioner, Dr. Cardona, who is headed to Washington D.C., picked to be President Joe Biden’s education secretary.

Dr. Cardona said, “We know how the pandemic has affected us…This is an example where we can take what we have learned and what we have experienced collectively as a state and turn it into something we can benefit from. There is opportunity out of crisis.”

Dr. Cardona will be leaving his post soon; he is awaiting confirmation by the U.S. Senate who must vote on his nomination.