Conn. (WTNH) — Students in several districts are home on Wednesday from their first day of school in Meriden, Middletown, Milford, Cromwell, Bloomfield, Norwich, New Britain, and West Hartford.

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz was there to greet students as they arrived at Roger Sherman Elementary School in Meriden.

“Kids were very excited,” Bysiewicz said. “They told me they’re a little bit nervous – new people, new teacher – but very excited about getting started for a new school year.”

Kids will head back to school on Thursday in Branford, Derby, Ellington, Rocky Hill, Southington, Torrington, Wallingford, Vernon, and many other towns.

See the full list of each town’s first day of school here.