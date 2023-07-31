The Connecticut Lottery system will be down for part of Sunday, according to a post from the CT Lottery Facebook page.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Time is running out for a lottery winner to claim their ticket, according to the Connecticut Lottery Corporation.

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation said someone purchased a Lucky for Life ticket on March 4 at the Byram Smoke Shop on Mill Street in Greenwich.

The winning ticket will expire on Aug. 31, unless it is claimed by the winner.

The ticket is worth $365,000 per year.

The ticket numbers are: 4 – 7 – 15 – 17 – 30, lucky ball number 5.

To claim your prize in a timely fashion, go to any Connecticut Lottery Corporation retailer to have your ticket validated through their terminal.

You are then asked to call (860) 713-2680 to schedule an appointment with the Connecticut Lottery Corporation’s claims department.

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation headquarters is currently located in Rocky Hill but will be moving to its new location in Wallingford later this summer. Connecticut Lottery officials will direct you to the proper location.

For additional information on unclaimed lottery tickets, you can click here.