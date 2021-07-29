Lyman Orchards announces sunflower maze celebrating cartoon character “Arthur”

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Lyman Orchards sunflower maze is set to open this weekend in Middlefield.

This year’s maze is shaped like the cartoon Arthur to celebrate 25 years of being on the air. This is also the last year that Arthur will air.

The maze is open from Saturday, July 31 through August 31.

More than 350,000 yellow, orange, and red sunflowers will make up the maze, which is approximately 3 acres in size.

Lyman Orchards said it takes about 30 minutes to get through the maze, which is in its 15th year of operation.

The sunflower maze has raised over $140,000 for Connecticut Children’s, according to Lyman Orchards.

The maze will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for children ages 4 to 12, and free for children under three years.

Face masks are recommended for unvaccinated guests.

