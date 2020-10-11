Lyman Orchards taking precautions to keep visitors enjoying classic fall activities safe during pandemic

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — At Lyman Orchards, they are taking extra precautions to keep everyone safe while they are enjoying classic fall activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The line outside Lyman Orchards Sunday afternoon was very long.

News 8 spoke with John Lyman – of Lyman Orchards – who says, despite the pandemic, it’s been a very strong year for them, starting with ‘pick your own strawberries’ back in June.

Lyman says, with so many people looking for safe ways to get outside during the pandemic – and with fall festivals and fair cancelled – he says folks have turned to orchards even ore this fall.

At the Orchards, you’ll see the precautions they’re taking, including requiring social distancing, enhancing sanitation practices, and closely monitoring capacity to make sure it’s not getting too crowded.

“We told people, ‘it’s going to be a little different this year. It won’t be the same,’ but everyone has been responsive and supportive,” Lyman says. “It’s been a very strong year for us.”

And they’re asking everyone, if you’re sick or not feeling well, please stay home.

More from Lyman Orchards tonight on News 8 at 10p.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Lyman Orchards taking extra precautions to keep visitors enjoying classic fall activities safe during pandemic

News /

New England Small College Athletic Conference cancels winter sports

News /

CT Boaters for Trump hold boat parade in CT River in Old Saybrook

News /

WEB EXTRA: CT Boaters for Trump boat parade in Old Saybrook

News /

WEB EXTRA: Boaters honk horns at CT Boaters for Trump boat parade in Old Saybrook

News /

East Hampton's Pumpkintown USA looks a little different this year

News /
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss