Lyman Orchards taking precautions to keep visitors enjoying classic fall activities safe during pandemic

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — At Lyman Orchards, they are taking extra precautions to keep everyone safe while they are enjoying classic fall activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The line outside Lyman Orchards Sunday afternoon was very long.

News 8 spoke with John Lyman – of Lyman Orchards – who says, despite the pandemic, it’s been a very strong year for them, starting with ‘pick your own strawberries’ back in June.

Lyman says, with so many people looking for safe ways to get outside during the pandemic – and with fall festivals and fair cancelled – he says folks have turned to orchards even ore this fall.

At the Orchards, you’ll see the precautions they’re taking, including requiring social distancing, enhancing sanitation practices, and closely monitoring capacity to make sure it’s not getting too crowded.

“We told people, ‘it’s going to be a little different this year. It won’t be the same,’ but everyone has been responsive and supportive,” Lyman says. “It’s been a very strong year for us.”

And they’re asking everyone, if you’re sick or not feeling well, please stay home.

