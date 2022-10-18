NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — MacKenzie Scott will donate $2.4 million to the Girl Scouts of Connecticut as part of a $84.5 million donation to 29 chapters across the nation.

The donation to Connecticut’s chapter will help hold programs and reach more girls, according to Diana Mahoney, the CEO of the Girl Scouts of Connecticut.

“Every time you hold a program, it’s a cost to it,” Mahoney said. “And if you want to help girls that can’t afford to go Girl Scouting, or can’t afford to go to a program, you want to offer that scholarship to them.”

Scott, who helped ex-husband Jeff Bezos build Amazon, has vowed to donate her vast fortune.

Her donation marks the largest gift from a single donor in the Girl Scouts’ history.

In Connecticut, Mahoney said the funds will also be used to help girls’ well-being.

“We are noticing that we need to do more focus on mental health and wellness, in addition to all the leadership we’re trying to instill in girls to have a voice, and be who they want to be,” she said.