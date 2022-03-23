NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has made another large donation to nonprofits across the country. Scott announced $3.9 million in donations to 465 organizations in a blog post Wednesday.

Four organizations in Connecticut received donations:

Habitat for Humanity of Coastal Fairfield County: $5 million

Planned Parenthood of Southern New England: $17 million

Boys & Girls Club of Hartford: $3.5 million

Shatterproof: $5 million

Habitat for Humanity of Coastal Fairfield County CEO Carolyn Vermont is grateful for this donation, the largest the organization has received. She said the funds will build more homes for low-income families and create more Black homeowners in Fairfield County.

“When I received the call and they shared with us will be getting a gift of $5 million, my reaction was ‘did you say $5 million?’ And so I was just overwhelmed with emotions,” Vermont said. “[Scott] is so committed to racial and gender equity.”

Gary Mendell is the founder and CEO of Shatterproof, a nonprofit based out of Norwalk that is focused on battling the addiction crisis in America. After losing his son Brian to addiction, Mendell founded Shatterproof to fight the stigma surrounding addiction.

Mendell said the funds will go toward transforming the addiction treatment system, educating families, and helping those dealing with addiction.

“There is nothing better than when I get a phone call from one mother, one father who has told me our work has saved the life of their son or daughter,” Mendell said.

Amanda Skinner, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southern New England, issued a statement, saying:

“We are deeply grateful for Ms. Scott’s generous support for the future of reproductive and sexual health care, advocacy, and education in Connecticut and Rhode Island. There is no question that we are living through a crisis for sexual and reproductive health and rights. We must do all that we can to realize our vision of a just society where sexual and reproductive rights are basic human rights, health care is equitable and accessible to all, and each person lives their healthiest life. This investment is a testament to our work, our expertise, our deep and trusted connections with communities, and our critical role in the public health infrastructure.”