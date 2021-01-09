Madison police investigating armed robbery at People’s United Bank inside Stop & Shop

Connecticut

by: Jailene Cuevas

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Madison police responded to an armed robbery inside Stop & Shop’s People’s United Bank on Samson Rock Drive Saturday afternoon.

Police said at around 2:10 p.m., two men wearing masks and gloves displayed a firearm and left with an undisclosed amount of money. One of the individuals was wearing mismatched gloves.

Photo: Madison Police

The pair exited through the Stop & Shop pharmacy side entrance. Police said they left the scene in a newer model, white, 4-door, Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Photo: Madison Police

Police believe the vehicle has out-of-state license plates and was last seen quickly heading east on Samson Rock Drive.

The Connecticut Banker’s Association is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest for this crime.

The Madison Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call Sergeant Neal Mulhern at (203) 245-6561.

