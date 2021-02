(WTNH) -- At Valley Regional High School, their COVID-19 guidelines do not allow any parents or fans in the stands at games inside the gymnasium. Thankfully the high school's Production Team came up with a solution.

Brad Pitman is the assistant advisor for Valley TV and he tells News 8, "Valley TV has been around for about the last 12 years or so," he says. "It started with grant money that we got from Region Four Education Foundation, to equip ourselves with cameras, tripods, everything it takes to develop this broadcast."