Conn. (WTNH) — All aboard the Hogwarts Express — or in this case, the Amtrak train.

“Harry Potter” fans are in for a treat, as Amtrak has signed-on as the official rail transportation partner for the Broadway show “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” As a part of the collaboration, Broadway fans can earn and redeem Amtrak Guest Rewards points on tickets to the show.

But that’s not all — wizards and witches alike will have the chance to ride one of four specially-wrapped Amtrack locomotives via the Northeast Regional service between Washington, D.C. and Boston from April 28 and June 25.

The train’s wrap features the iconic characters of the magical series: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, and Draco Malfoy, as well as the up-and-coming wizarding students of the Broadway play: Albus Potter, Scorpius Malfoy, and Rose Granger-Weasley.

Although the train won’t be stopping at Kings Cross Station for Platform 9 3/4, it will still offer a magical journey.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” which is currently playing at the Lyric Theatre in New York City, takes place 19 years after the last book and film “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.” Harry’s son Albus befriends Scorpius — the son of his father’s rival, Draco. The duo learn what happens when they are met with the power to change the past — and the future — forever.

Each part of the theater offers an immersive, interactive experience, qualifying the show as a must-see for any “Harry Potter” fan.

Find tickets to the Broadway show here and sign up for Amtrak rewards here.