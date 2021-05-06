‘Make a list of what you absolutely need’: Local realtor gives advice on the current bidding wars of home buying

(WTNH) — The housing market is red hot and some home buyers are fed up.

Right now, bidding wars seem to be the norm across the state. The problem is inventory is low and demand is high.

Realtors we spoke with say homes are selling above listing price., In some instances, buyers are waving inspections. The president of the Connecticut Association of Realtors Carol Christiansen has some advice.

“Make a list of what you absolutely need. Then a list of what you would want and then a list of what your wishes are. Right now, you might not be able to get your wishes, but make sure the house that you’re looking at at least fits those needs,” Christiansen says.

In addition to the list, expect to pay a little more than what it’s listed for. Also, get a commitment letter from the lender so you can close quickly. That’s attractive to sellers.