Make-A-Wish Connecticut looking for people to star in virtual talent show to help 100 kids smile during pandemic

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Make-A-Wish Connecticut is planning to hold a talent show, and they need your help!

The organization is looking for volunteers who will help with a virtual talent show for more than 100 kids who are waiting for their wishes to come true.

Those interested should submit a video no later than July 24. Submissions can be sent in online.

Voting then opens on July 29 and ends on August 4. People can vote for their favorite acts with a $5 donation. Every $5 donation — or “virtual high-five” — is one vote.

The three talent videos with the most high-fives by 11:59 p.m. on August 4 will receive a “fabulous prize package and, of course, bragging rights.” Winners will be announced on August 5.