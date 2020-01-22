Man accused in wife’s death requests change of venue

Lawyers for a Connecticut man charged with murder in the killing of his wife have requested the judge move the trial because of extensive media coverage surrounding the case.

Richard Dabate, of Ellington, has maintained his innocence since he was charged in the shooting death of his wife Connie Dabate in 2017.

The Hartford Courant reported Monday that Dabate’s lawyers submitted a request for a change of venue on Jan. 14. If the judge declines, Dabate’s lawyers have asked that Ellington residents be excluded from the jury because they would prevent him from receiving a fair trial.