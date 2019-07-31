Man accused of hate crime against Milford church faces more charges

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Tennessee man accused of a hate crime at a Milford church is facing more charges on Wednesday.

30-year-old Charles Yarbrough was first arrested earlier this month. Police say he broke the office door at Mary Taylor Church because it supports the LGBTQ community.

Now, police say he also slashed two chairs and a bannister there. Yarbrough is also accused of punching a woman in the face on factory lane.

