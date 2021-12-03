Man accused of kidnapping teen in Connecticut, trying to take her to Canada

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Vermont State Police are helping federal agents investigate a kidnapping that was thwarted Thursday when the suspect and victim were stopped at the Canadian border.

Troopers said the suspect, 19-year-old Christopher Jesus Constanzo, abducted and sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Connecticut, then put her in the trunk of his car and drove toward the U.S. border on I-89.

At about 3:40 a.m. Thursday, state police said Constanzo stopped at a convenience store off Exit 16 in Maplefields and allegedly moved the girl to the back seat of his 2007 Toyota before continuing north.

Troopers said at least one person, who has yet to come forward, witnessed Constanzo allegedly remove the girl from the trunk.

At about 7:30 a.m., Constanzo attempted to enter Canada at the Highgate Springs border crossing in Vermont but was ordered to return to the U.S. State police said Customs and Border Protection agents then questioned Constanzo and the girl, who told agents she was being held against her will and was sexually assaulted.

Christopher Jesus Constanzo

A man believed to be Christopher Jesus Constanzo is seen at the Maplefields at Exit 16 in Colchester at about 3:40 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.

A green 2007 Toyota Camry driven by Christopher Jesus Constanzo is seen at the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Albans.

A green 2007 Toyota Camry driven by Christopher Jesus Constanzo is seen at the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Albans.

Constanzo was taken into custody and is expected to face federal charges. The Vermont State Police is assisting Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) on the case.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information or saw something out of the ordinary at the Exit 16 Champlain Farms or Maplefields convenience stores in Colchester between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. Thursday to contact authorities.

Any witnesses can call Detective Sgt. Angela Baker at the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Albans at (802) 524-5993. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.