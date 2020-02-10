Man accused of killing hotel worker seeks lawsuit dismissal

(AP) — A Connecticut man charged with killing a hotel worker he says attacked his family on the Caribbean island of Anguilla is seeking dismissal of a lawsuit filed against him.

Scott Hapgood says hotel worker Kenny Mitchel showed up at his family’s room during their April vacation, demanded money and attacked them. Mitchel died. Hapgood said he acted in self-defense but was charged with manslaughter.

Mitchel’s estate filed a wrongful death suit against Hapgood in December. Court documents filed Thursday indicate that Hapgood’s attorney denied nearly all allegations laid out in the Mitchel estate lawsuit and requested the civil action be dismissed.