Man accused of strangling, attacking fiancé Perrie Mason due in court

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man accused of strangling and attacking his fiancé days before she disappeared and was later found dead is due in court on Monday.

38-year-old Jason Watson has been named the main suspect in the murder of 31-year-old Perrie Mason. The Meriden mother of three disappeared back in August.

Her body was found in Waterbury near Watson’s job off Brookside Road. Watson has not yet been charged in Mason’s death.

