MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police have arrested a man after he allegedly crashed into a gas station pump, causing it to light on fire.

Police said on April 3, officers responded to the report of a crash and fire at a gas station on Cook Avenue. The fire was extinguished shortly after.

Investigation revealed that a reckless driver, identified as Ricardo Lopez, was passing cars on the wrong side of the roadway while traveling south on Cook Avenue. Lopez lost control of the car, veered out of the lane and into the parking lot of the gas station, according to police. That’s when the car struck the gas pumps.

No injuries were reported.

Lopez was arrested and charged with reckless driving, traveling unreasonably fast, and unsafe passing. He was given a $2,500 bond.