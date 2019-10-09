Breaking News
Man arrested after reportedly assaulting trooper on Route 91 in Springfield

Connecticut

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH) — A Bloomfield man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a Massachusetts State Trooper on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. on Route 91.

Troopers were called to the area after reports of a stopped car that was blocking part of the ramp to Exit 3 in Springfield.

It was determined that a tow truck was needed to help clear the car. Reports state the driver, 27-year-old Elijah Henderson, started arguing with the trooper and then assaulted him.

Back up was called and Henderson was placed under arrest.

He was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

The trooper sustained minor injuries.

