CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — A man was arrested at Bradley International Airport for bringing dangerous weapons in his carry-on luggage on Saturday morning.

At approximately 5:37 a.m., troopers responded to the Bradley International Airport TSA Security checkpoint for a report that a man had an alleged firearm in his carry-on bag. After searching, troopers found a pellet gun, two magazines and a folding knife in the bag.

The owner of the carry-on bag was Marvin Leggett of Ledyard, Conn. Police later found that Leggett was also the subject of an active arrest warrant from the New Britain Police Department.

Leggett was transported to the State Police barracks where he was charged with two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon, in violation of C.G.S. 53-206 and two counts of circumventing airport security, in violation of C.G.S. 15-69.

Leggett was then released on a $15,000 non-surety bond and brought to the New Britain Police Department.

He is scheduled for arraignment for the above charges on March 10, 2023, at Hartford Superior Court.